CREDAI-MCHI Thane Property Expo: Over 30,000 Families Attend, 217 Bookings & ₹1250 Cr Home Loans Sanctioned

Thane’s Home Utsav attracted over 30 thousand families to the expo which had a participation of more than 50 real estate developers exhibiting more than 100 projects in Thane.

A four-day Home Utsav

Property 2024 was organised in Thane by CREDAI MCHI from February 16 to 19 which witnessed 31,217 home registrations with 217 bookings. More than 15 banks and housing finance companies also participated in the expo sanctioning Rs 1250 crores in home loans at the 21st Property and Home Finance Expo.

Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI MCHI Thane, described the event as ‘hugely satisfying’, terming the expo a grand success. “Thane accounts for a high quantum of housing launches and sales across the MMR, which underscores the importance of Thane’s real estate. Thane is arguably the best option for a home seeking family to make their dream home come true. It is one of the best urban conglomerations, not just within MMR but across the nation,” he said.

An enriching message from Mr. Jitendra Mehta, President at CREDAI MCHI THANE 🌟



CREDAI MCHI Property Expo 2024 is a unique platform for home seekers to get their dream homes & an ideal investment option for the smart property investor 🚀🏡 pic.twitter.com/N99UvZ1tUY — CREDAIMCHITHANE (@credaimchithane) February 19, 2024

Ajay Ashar, Past President, CREDAI MCHI Thane said, “Over the years, CREDAI-MCHI Thane has been the steadying factor, ensuring real estate development in sync with the city's growth story. The Expo provided the perfect platform for home seekers as also developers looking to sell their housing inventory.”

Award ceremony for developers and finance companies

The fourth day of the expo also hosted an award ceremony for developers as well as finance companies under various categories. Squarefeet Group was felicitated with the Most Consumer-centric Exhibitor Award with Narang Realty Pvt. Ltd. as the first runners-up. Most Innovative Brand Communicator was awarded to Ashar Group with JVM Spaces in second position. Sugee Group and Oberoi Realty were awarded with the Best Debut stall. SBI Bank and HDFC Bank were awarded with the Best HFC stall award. House of Hiranandani was felicitated for being the Best Informative Stall along with Dosti Group in the second position. Vihang Group and Raymond Group were also awarded with the Best Design Stall.

Sandeep Maheshwari, Chairman of the Expo Committee said, “From the perspective of real estate development as also growth potential for stakeholders, Thane has been a real estate development hub which constantly keeps updating, This year too, like the past 20 years, the Expo was the perfect platform, creating a safe and secure option to make dream homes become a reality,”

Mr. Mehta added that the expo will continue online in its digital format for those who missed out on visiting the expo.