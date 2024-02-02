CREDAI-MCHI Thane’s Property 2024: Showcasing The City’s Real Estate Opportunities

CREDAI-MCHI Thane’s Property 2024 Thane, will share opportunities and excellent options available for end-users as also investors by showcasing the city through its ‘Property Utsav,’ the property and home finance expo, to be held from February 16 to 19, 2024.

“It is not just about square feet of space: the Thane real estate story is also about opportunities which the city offers,” said Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI MCHI Thane. He added that if past realty appreciation trends were any indication, 'sky is the limit' for Thane’s real estate in times to come.

Mumbai’s sister city, Thane, was once known as the ‘City of Lakes’. Today, the apt description is: the ‘City of Opportunities’. As a city, Thane has witnessed transformation, the result of a booming and bustling economic scenario. The city and its peripheral areas have seen growth in business, transport and real estate activities.

CREDAI-MCHI Thane’s Property 2024, from February 16 to 19, 2024 is a unique platform, which, apart from enabling home seekers to get their dream homes, will also help investors and end-users connect with Thane’s leading real estate developers, providing a safe and secure property buying experience.

CREDAI-MCHI Thane, organisers of the property expo, are an association of real estate developers which have been an integral part of not just Thane’s growth story, but also the social fabric of the city. The expo will showcase Thane as a success story, a city which offers some of the best business opportunities. Since the past few decades, Thane has been constantly evolving. Today, it is a proud, self-sustaining city, and with some excellent residential and commercial real estate options, which is all set to evolve into a global city.

Thane is recognized as one of the best planned cities of India, which truly is neat, clean and green - a real estate destination of choice. As an evolving city, Thane has witnessed phenomenal growth across various economic parameters-be it high-end residential accommodation, high- street retail, multiplexes, shopping malls or work spaces. It extends to include office spaces, IT & ITeS spaces, logistics spaces, entertainment spaces including auditoriums, art galleries, entertainment complexes, international schools, supermarkets, healthcare services and such other developments - which translate into one term: ‘real estate’.

Ensuring that real estate growth happens along a structured path with proper planning, Thane’s real estate scenario witnessed the birth of the first unit of what was then the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry. Since then, the industry has grown in sync with global best practices. CREDAI-MCHI Thane has been hugely instrumental in the development process of Thane, especially from the real estate perspective.

Thane as an evolving global city, is all set to take off. From its superb connectivity through major highways leading out of Mumbai as also to the existing airport/upcoming new airport, and to the JNPT port – Thane is truly the centre-point of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). As a bustling, cosmopolitan Metro City, Thane’s real estate has evolved and developed along correct lines. It is truly the MMR’s premier real estate investment option with maximum growth potential.