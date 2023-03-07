Cracks in Lodha Heaven: 22-year-old complex in Thane not listed as ‘dangerous’

Cracks in Dombivali's Lodha Heaven: At least dozen buildings have collapsed in recent past | Prashant Narvekar

The 22-year-old Lodha Heaven Complex in Dombivali that was evacuated after cracks appeared in its F-wing is not listed as ‘dangerous’ with the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Meanwhile, the Manpada police have not registered a case against its builder Rajendra Lodha as he has alleged negligence and non-maintenance on part of the residents to whom he handed over the complex after construction. Lodha, however, was unavailable for comment.

Residents paid ₹3 lakh for repairs

Senior Police Inspector Shekhar Bagade said the cracks appeared as the complex was developed on marshy land. The residents then paid nearly ₹3 lakh each. Lodha has now assured the 240 evacuated residents to hand over the flats after repairs.

One of the residents on condition of anonymity said, “We were having dinner at around 9.30pm when my daughter noticed a crack. There was a loud notice and dust enveloped the room. It felt like an earthquake. We rushed out and saw many others outside the building. This could only be because the builder used material of substandard quality. He should be arrested for such shoddy work.”

Residents claim valuables stuck inside building

Another resident said, “Even though the KDMC and Fire Brigade personnel helped us evacuate safely, our valuables are still stuck inside and officials are not allowing us to enter, saying it is dangerous.”

Meanwhile, personnel from the Thane Disaster Response Force and the Regional Disaster Management Cell have been deployed as demolition of certain parts of the F-wing has started. The personnel will also help families living in nearby schools and temples.