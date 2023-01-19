Crackdown on illegal structures in Thane: KDMC's report on 65 structures to reach ED soon

KDMC | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has readied in 35 days the report on 65 illegal constructions in its jurisdiction. It will be sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after signature from KDMC commissioner Dr Bhausaheb Dangade.

The detailed report is on land mafia, architects and owners who constructed illegal buildings on the basis of fake documents. Customers were allegedly cheated by obtaining fake registration certificates from the Maharashtra Real Estate Department (MahaRera).

Deputy Commissioner of Encroachment Control (KDMC), Sudhakar Jagtap said, “The report was ready a fortnight ago but the KDMC chief was in Mussoorie for training and Additional Commissioner Mangesh Chitale was in-charge. We preferred to wait as the action report to the ED must be signed by a competent authority.”

Mr Jagtap added, “Last year, in September and October, the KDMC had filed cases against 65 land mafias in Manpada and Ramnagar police stations. The ED has sought information on illegal constructions in six tables.”

The structures were identified through actual site inspection, and the report details how RERA certificates were obtained through forged documents. It also lists whether the area map matches the land records.

Mr Jagtap said they will meet ED officials after submitting the report. “The involvement of KDMC officials in this case and action against them is our next step,” said complainant and architect Sandeep Patil.

