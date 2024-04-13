CR To Run 22 Summer Special Train Services On Passenger Requirement Between Mumbai & Chhapra | File Photo

Mumbai: In response to passenger requirement for more trains from Mumbai to the North during the summer season, Central Railway has decided to run 22 additional Summer Special train services between Panvel and Chhapra to clear the extra rush of passengers.



The details are as under:



05194 Weekly special will leave Panvel at 21.40 hrs every Friday from 19.04.2024 to 28.06.2024 and will arrive Chhapra at 08.50 hrs on third day (11 trips).

05193 Weekly special will leave Chhapra at 15.20 hrs every Thursday from 18.04.2024 to 27.06.2024 and will arrive Panvel at 20.30 hrs next day (11 trips).



Details On Halts:

The trains will take halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj, Banaras, Varanasi, Gyanpur City and Ballia.



Composition: 14 AC-3 Tier Economy, 3 Sleeper Class, 4 Second Seating including One Second sitting cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 generator van. (22 LHB coaches)



Details For Reservation:

Bookings for Train No.05194 on special charges will open on 14.04.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in



For detailed timings at halts of these special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail these summer special train services.