CR Implements Cutting-Edge Electronic Interlocking Signaling System In Pandhurna On Nagpur-Itarsi Railway Line

Pandhurna Station, located on the Nagpur-Itarsi railway section of Central Railway (CR) has successfully implemented a new Electronic Interlocking Signaling system along with the commissioning of a third line recently. "This advanced system, designed in accordance with the latest guidelines from the Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO), incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as standby fuse alarms, an Integrated Power Supply system, and a Fire alarm system, all aimed at enhancing the reliability of the signaling system" said an officials of CR.

Now total 23 stations of Nagpur division has become electronically interlocked, the officials added.

Relay Room | FPJ

"The Electronic Interlocking system functions as a safeguard, preventing conflicting movements between trains by effectively managing the tracks. Its primary objective is to ensure that no train receives a signal to proceed unless the route is proven safe, thereby enhancing overall operational safety" he said.

All signalling equipment at Pandhurna Station replaced

According to CR, as part of the commissioning process, all indoor and outdoor signalling equipment at Pandhurna Station was replaced, resulting in improved signaling performance that will directly contribute to the reliability of the system and train operations. The implementation of the computer-based Electronic Interlocking system significantly reduces human intervention, minimizing potential errors and enhancing train safety.

Map of the signalling | FPJ

Furthermore, the installation of Thick Web Switches for the newly commissioned points enables the system to support high-speed train operations.

Move to facilitate smooth movement on trains in Nagpur-Itarsi section

"The successful commissioning of the Electronic Interlocking system at Pandhurna Station will facilitate the smooth movement of a greater number of trains in the Nagpur-Itarsi section. With the addition of an extra line in the Pandhurna-Teegaon segment, train operations in the region will witness increased capacity and safety levels" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of CR.

"This significant upgrade to the signaling infrastructure demonstrates the commitment of the authorities towards ensuring the safe and efficient functioning of railway operations. Passengers and stakeholders can look forward to improved train services and enhanced reliability on the Nagpur-Itarsi line, thanks to the implementation of the state-of-the-art Electronic Interlocking system at Pandhurna Station " he added.