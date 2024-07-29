CP Radhakrishnan Is The New Maharashtra Governor

CP Radhakrishnan | X

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed CP Radhakrishnan as the new governor of Maharashtra on Sunday. After Ramesh Bais (February 18, 2023, to July 28, 2024) and Bhagat Singh Koshyari (2019–2023), Radhakrishnan became the third governor of Maharashtra in the last five years. Radhakrishnan became the 24th governor of Maharashtra with this appointment. Radhakrishnan is presently the Governor of Jharkhand.

Born in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu on May 4, 1957, he started his political career at the age of 16, working for the Jan Sangh and then the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He served as the president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit from 2004 to 2007 and won the Coimbatore seat in two Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, President of India Draupadi Murmu appointed Haribhau Bagade as governor of Rajasthan. Bagade is a staunch RSS karyakarta has been rewarded for his long service for the RSS and BJP.

Bagade was chairman of Vidhansabha in the year 2014 when the BJP-Shivsena government was in power. Bagade was born in the year 1945 at Chhitte-pimpal village in Aurangabad. He had won the elections from Aurangabad east Constituency in the year 1985 and become MLA in the state assembly.

Thereafter he also won the 2014 and 2019 State assembly elections. He was a cabinet minister in Maharashtra.

Bagade had associated with the RSS since he was thirteen years old. His childhood went into poverty he used to dropped news paper in childhood. He becomes popular while selling news paper later in the year 1985 we was given ticket from BJP and become MLA.

While speaking to media on Sunday Bagade Said " I have never asked for any post or power. I believe one should just work for the organisation. It is for the party to decide if it will field me from Phulambri in the upcoming Assembly polls,”