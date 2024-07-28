 Maharashtra Gets New Governor; C P Radhakrishnan Replaces Ramesh Bais At Office
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 07:52 AM IST
article-image

Maharashtra got a new governor with the appointment of C. P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday. Meanwhile, senior Maharashtra leader and BJP MLA Haribhau Bagde has been appointed as the governor of Rajasthan. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, announced these appointments through an official communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan at 1 am.

The term of the current Maharashtra governor, Ramesh Bais, concluded on July 28, prompting the appointment of a new governor. Notably, governors appointed during the first term of the Modi government were not given extensions, making it unlikely for outgoing governors to receive another term.

Shuffling In 10 States

Transfers and appointments were announced for a total of 10 states. The appointments will take effect from the date of assuming office. Previously the governor of Jharkhand, C. P. Radhakrishnan has now been appointed as the governor of Maharashtra, while Santosh Kumar Gangwar has taken over as the governor of Jharkhand.

3 Governors In Past 5 Years

Radhakrishnan becomes the third governor of Maharashtra in the past five years, following Bhagat Singh Koshyari (2019-2023) and Ramesh Bais (February 18, 2023, to July 28, 2024). With this appointment, Radhakrishnan is the 24th governor of Maharashtra.

About C. P. Radhakrishnan

C. P. Radhakrishnan, aged 67, is a notable and reliable leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the southern region of India. Born on May 4, 1957, in Tirupur, he began his political career at 16 by working for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later for the Jan Sangh.

He has been elected to the Lok Sabha twice from the Coimbatore constituency and has served as the president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit from 2004 to 2007. During his tenure, he organised a notable Rath Yatra that lasted three months. Radhakrishnan has also represented India at the United Nations General Assembly.

The new governors appointed are as follows:

C. P. Radhakrishnan - Maharashtra

Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde - Rajasthan

Santosh Kumar Gangwar - Jharkhand

Raman Deka - Chhattisgarh

C. H. Vijayashankar - Meghalaya

Om Prakash Mathur - Sikkim

Gulab Chand Kataria - Punjab, Chandigarh

Lakshman Prasad Acharya - Assam, Manipur (additional charge)

Jishnu Dev Varma - Telangana

K. Kailashnathan - Puducherry (Lieutenant Governor)

