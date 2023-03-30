Covid numbers jump by 63% in Maharashtra with 694 cases in last 24 hours, highest tally in 152 days

Covid-19 is on the rise again it seems in several parts of the country with Maharashtra registering the highest number of cases in the last 152 days.

684 cases were reported in the state on Thursday, which is a jump of 63 per cent in the last 24 hours. The active case load also increased to 3,016.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported since in the last 24 hours and the state's fatality rate stands at 1.82%.

The daily reporting of Covid cases is high in districts such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Nashik and Sangli.

Daily positivity at 2.73%

Maharashtra's positivity rate stands at 6.38 per cent while the daily positivity rate is at 2.73 per cent, as per the government's latest data.

15,784 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during the same period.

According to the release, 1,10,522 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 92.14 crores.

Four weeks back, the state had a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent but between March 22 and 28, it reported 6.15 per cent. Positivity rate indicates the number of positive cases per 100 tests.