Covid-19 cases in India surge by 3.5 times in just 2 weeks; Delhi, Maharashtra & Kerala amongst most-impacted

The latest government data shows that Covid cases in India are increasing rapidly, with a 3.5-fold rise in tally in just two weeks, particularly in states that were already recording high caseloads.

According to the Centre’s data, the number of districts with a weekly test positivity rate (TPR) of 10% or more has increased to 32 across 14 states and Union Territories. There were 63 districts across 19 states/UTs where the TPR was 5-10% in the March 19-25 week, up from 15 (across eight states) two weeks ago.

Areas recording highest weekly positivity rate

The break-up of areas recording the highest weekly TPR showed South Delhi with 13.8% test positivity rate, East Delhi with 13.1%, North-East Delhi with 12.3%, and Central Delhi with 10.4%. Other districts included Wayanad (14.8%) and Kottayam (10.5%) in Kerala, Ahmedabad (10.7%) in Gujarat, and Sangli (14.6%) and Pune (11.1%) in Maharashtra. Maharashtra’s TPR has gone up to 4.58% on March 24 from 0.54% in the week ending March 3, while Mumbai’s positivity rate on Monday was almost 10% due to fewer tests the previous day.

Despite the surge in Covid cases, hospitals across the country have not yet seen a rush of Covid patients. Doctors said that coronavirus patients were showing similar symptoms as during the third wave of the pandemic in India between January and March last year. They advise wearing masks, and some added that it is a social responsibility to wear masks if people are infected or have a cough and cold. Citizens must take precautions themselves and use sanitizer, even if not mandated by the government.

People are advised to administer a booster dose, if not taken

Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is crucial as it can help our bodies fight the virus. Those vaccinated are also less likely to develop severe complications due to the virus. It is advised that people who are not vaccinated with a booster dose should get one immediately. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who chaired a high-level meeting on Monday, stressed the need to increase administration of the precautionary dose, especially in the vulnerable population group.

Bhushan advised states to undertake mock drills across all health facilities on April 10 and 11 to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators, logistics, and human resources. States were also urged to ensure availability of sufficient designated beds and health workers across the states, enhance community awareness regarding disease and vaccination, and regularly update Covid-19 data in the Covid India portal.

About spike in Covid-19 cases

India logged 1,805 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have surpassed the 10,000-mark after 134 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday. The active cases have increased to 10,300. The death toll has increased to 5,30,837 with six deaths reported in a span of 24 hours. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.47 crore (4,47,05,952), the data stated.