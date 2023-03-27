Mumbai: 17% pregnant women admitted at SevenHills Hospital have Covid, infection suspected in two newborns

SevenHills Hospital | File Image

Covid-19 is again fanning fast across the country, with Maharashtra contributing to almost one-fourth of new cases in India every day. However, pregnant women and lactating mothers are at an increased risk of severe illness.

35 Covid patients at SevenHills, three newborns suspected to have Covid

Nearly 17% of pregnant women admitted to SevenHills Hospital in Marol have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus. As per civic data, currently 35 coronavirus patients are admitted to the hospital, of which six are pregnant women, five have been admitted to the ICU and 19 are in the general ward. Moreover, three newborn babies are also suspected to have contracted Covid.

Most patients in age group of 21-76 and have underlying conditions

Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, the officer on special duty, said most of the patients at the hospital are in the age group of 21-76 and have underlying conditions. Most patients have been transferred from private and civic-run hospitals. “Of the six pregnant women, three have delivered; all are stable but under observation. Though the newborns are suspected cases, their samples have been sent for RT-PCR confirmation. Patients admitted to the ICU are elderly with comorbidities,” he said.

Covid cases rise in Maharashtra

On March 1, Maharashtra had 198 active Covid cases, which within just 27 days climbed to 2,212 as of March 27. A letter from the Centre on March 25 stated that the state shares 21.7% of India’s active Covid load, second highest after Kerala. Pune tops the chart with 619 active patients, followed by Mumbai (589)and Thane (399). These three cities, with a high floating population, always report a high infection rate.

A senior obstetrician and gynaecologist said there have been several factors due to which pregnant women have a higher chance of infection. Moreover, the current weather is favourable for Covid virus. He said, “Pregnant women have altered immune systems and doctors have wondered about the impact coronavirus could have on them. Most of them at SevenHills have mild symptoms compared to earlier waves. It could be because of a milder strain or vaccination.”

Doctors talk about preparations

Dr V Ravishankar, CEO of Lilavati Hospital, said they have prepared a 15-bed triage ward and ICU for Covid cases. Looking at the surge, the hospital has reinforced stringent protocols for healthcare workers, such as masking, particularly for those in direct contact with patients.

Dr Pallavi Saple said there are four patients at present. “We have stocked up on medicines, PPE kits, oxygen supply, among other essentials,” she said, adding that a male and a female ward, and an ICU, have been kept on standby.

