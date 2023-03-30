India sees 40% jump in COVID cases' reports 3,016 fresh infections; highest in nearly 6 months | File

India witnessed a 50% jump in daily COVID-19 infections with 3,016 new cases reported on Thursday.

The city reported 3,016 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in nearly six months. Meanwhile, the active cases rose to 13,509.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 5,30,862 with 14 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, three by Maharashtra, two by Delhi, and one by Himachal Pradesh, and eight reconciled by Kerala.

Daily positivity was 2.73 percent

The daily positivity was 2.73 percent, according to ministry data updated at 8 a.m., while the weekly positivity was 1.71 percent.

The total number of infections is 4.47 crore. (4,47,12,692).

According to the health ministry website, active cases now account for 0.03 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.78 percent.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,41,68,321, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, the country has received 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(With PTI inputs)