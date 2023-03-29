India records 2,151 fresh COVID-19 cases in single day; highest in 5 months | ANI/ Representative Image

India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases, the highest in five months, while the active cases increased to 11,903, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 2,208 cases were recorded on October 28 last year.

About the latest death toll numbers

The COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,848 with seven latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, one by Karnataka and three reconciled by Kerala.

According to the data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 1.51 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.53 per cent.

About total Covid cases in India

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,09,676) The active cases now comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,66,925, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Cases surging by multiple times

The latest government data shows that Covid cases in India are increasing rapidly, with a 3.5-fold rise in tally in just two weeks, particularly in states that were already recording high caseloads.

According to the Centre’s data, the number of districts with a weekly test positivity rate (TPR) of 10% or more has increased to 32 across 14 states and Union Territories. There were 63 districts across 19 states/UTs where the TPR was 5-10% in the March 19-25 week, up from 15 (across eight states) two weeks ago.