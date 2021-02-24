COVID norm violation: KDMC collects nearly Rs 2L fine; TMC seals 5 more bars

Even after regular awareness campaigns by the authorities, citizens are still caught roaming without masks in Kalyan-Dombivli areas. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has sealed five more bars and one wine shop for violating COVID norms.

As KDMC's Ward no.3 collects maximum amount of fine from the citizens caught without masks. In a regular drive continued by KDMC, again collects Rs1.76 lakh within two days.

"Among the 10 wards of Kalyan-Dombivli, ward no.3 has collected total Rs.66,500 as a fine from the citizens. While, remaining each wards has collected the fine amount between Rs.1500 to 29000. Among these ward no.7 has recorded less number of violators, with collection least amount of fine Rs1500. Hence, a total of Rs 1.76 lakh has been collected from all 10 wards of the twin city," said KDMC official.

In similar action, carried by the KDMC before three days, had collected Rs 1.78 lakh, from total 357 citizens, spotted without mask.

Thane Municipal corporation today again has sealed bars and wine shop spotted violating COVID norms, during a regular inspection carried since last few days. "On Wednesday total 5 bars and one wine shop, among these one bar from Wagle estate, three bars from Vartak Nagar and one from Mumbra ward, while a wine shop from Lokmanya Nagar was sealed," said an official from TMC's encroachment department.

The TMC has formed the teams to keep vigil on the citizens commuting without masks and violating the social distancing norms. On Tuesday total five restobars from Majiwada-Manpada and Naupada wards were sealed in a similar drive carried by TMC.

165 new COVID cases in KDMC:

On Wednesday, in Thane so far 58,789 patients has been recovered from the COVID-19, while 1,406 are active patients at present in Thane city. The death toll in Thane city has reached up to 1,326. On Wednesday, more 177 new cases has been detected, while not a single death was reported.

While, in KDMC total 165 positive cases were detected, on Wednesday. While, 2 deaths has been reported. At present total 1284 are active patients, while so far 59905 patients have been recovered from COVID in Kalyan-Dombivli.