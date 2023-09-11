Covid Body Bag Scam: Former Mumbai Mayor Quizzed By EOW For Two Hours 

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar | PTI

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was interrogated for two hours by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday in connection with an alleged scam in purchasing body bags for Covid-19 victims, the Mumbai police informed. However, police declined to share details of the investigation.

On Monday, Pednekar reached the EOW office at around 11 a.m. to face an inquiry into the case which went on till 1 p.m.

Four-week's interim protection from arrest

The Bombay High Court had granted four-week's interim protection from arrest to Pednekar on September 6, saying the case was being investigated and custodial interrogation was not required at this stage.

The court also directed Pednekar to cooperate with the probe in the case and appear before the city police's EOW on September 11, 13 and 16 for questioning. So, on Wednesday and Friday, she has to appear again in front of the EOW for inquiry.

Pednekar approached the Bombay High Court after a seasoned court rejected her pre-arrest bail plea, where she got four weeks of relief.

The EOW had registered a case against Pednekar and two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation under various Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) on August 4. The case was filed based on a complaint filed by the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Misappropriation of funds and other irregularities

It was alleged that there was a misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the management of health facilities and the purchase of body bags for deceased COVID patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic.

Kishori Pednekar was Mumbai mayor from November 2019 till March 2022 when the term of the BMC's general body ended. Fresh civic elections are yet to be held. In her pre-arrest bail plea, Pednekar claimed she was falsely implicated in the case and the complaint she was falsely implicated in the case and the complaint against her politically motivated. She claimed the case was lodged only after the split in the Shiv Sena party and that she was being targeted as she belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

