COVID-19: Western Naval Command readies oxygen beds at Goa, Karwar, Mumbai for civilians

Mumbai: To control the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, the Western Naval Command has kept a few oxygen beds ready which could be used by the civil administration at its hospitals INHA Jeevanti, Goa, INHS Patanjali at Karwar in Karnataka and at INHS Sandhani in Mumbai.

In Mumbai, facilities have been set up inside naval premises to provide basic amenities so that migrant labourers are not compelled to proceed to their home towns. The naval authorities are also in regular communication with civil administration and all preparatory actions have been stepped up to offer any COVID contingency assistance, if requested, said a defence spokesperson.

Naval authorities at Karwar have similarly made elaborate arrangements for supporting nearly 1500 migrant labourers by supply of essential items, rations and basic healthcare. INHS Patanjali, the first Armed Forces hospital to treat civilian COVID 19 positive patients last year, is prepared to receive civilian COVID patients if there is any emergent requirement, added the spokesperson.

Naval teams at Goa had set up community kitchens during first wave of Covid-19 and are prepared to provide similar help as and when required. Also to earmark some oxygen beds for civilians at INHS Jeevanti, Headquarters Goa Naval Area is exploring provision of oxygen to civil hospitals based on any requests received from the civil administration.

INHS Asvini at Mumbai has readied composite teams for deployment at short notice, including medical and non-medical persons trained as Battle Field Nursing Assistants for manning hospitals being set up for COVID care in different parts of the country under the direction of DGAFMS, added the spokesperson.

Gujarat Naval Area has offered support to the civil administration for transport of critical medical stores/ equipment to the COVID affected areas, setting up of community kitchens for the poor and other technical help as may be necessitated.