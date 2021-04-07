COVID-19 vaccine shortage: Maharashtra down to its last 12 lakh doses, BMC has around 1 lakh left

Maharashtra is down to its last 12 lakh doses of Covid vaccines and it is feared that several districts may run out of Covid-19 vaccines in the next three days. The state government has sent out an SOS to the Centre, asking that its supply be replenished at the earliest or else the vaccination drive in the state will come to a halt. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said they had received 1.2 crore doses so far, of which 90 lakh had been used, with 4.6 lakh beneficiaries being vaccinated daily.

The civic body too is down to just one lakh doses, with Covaxin being entirely out of stock and beneficiaries requesting this vaccine are being turned away. Meanwhile, the state government is planning to write the Centre, seeking permission to start vaccinating 18-plus years of age.



Tope said the government was making vigorous efforts to procure adequate vaccine stocks for the city and the rest of the state. Since the last few days, the state has been vaccinating about four lakh people daily. Nearly 82 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in Maharashtra since the rollout of the inoculation drive, of which 14.50 lakh are from Mumbai.

