COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai: Technical glitch leads to poor start of phase 3, vaccine drive sees encouraging response from senior citizens



Pradeep Angre, the Dean of the Mulund facility said that the server started working around 11:45am. People have been able to register themselves on the CoWIN app though.



Meanwhile, Society for Rehabilitation of Crippled Children (SRCC) at Haji Ali which is one of the centres will not being vaccinating any senior citizens today due to the fault in the Co-Win 2.0 portal, following which they are only registering the names of the beneficiaries and asking them to come tomorrow after they get a call.



Officials said they are taking down all the names of the senior citizens or 45+ with comorbidities and requesting them to return home as the vaccination drive will not be happening today due to the technical glitch issue in the Co-Win 2.0 portal. “Since morning more than 100 beneficiaries have turned up to the centre but we are helpless as the Co-Win 2.0 is not working properly due to which we are not able to cross verify the names. Moreover we will be giving the priority to senior citizens who have registered at Co-Win 2.0 application despite taking down the names manually. Meanwhile we will call each beneficiary and inform them about the slot,” he said.

