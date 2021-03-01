Co-WIN registration for COVID-19 vaccine opens today: Here's all you need to know and how you can register

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin from today, March 1, and registration on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal will open at 9 am on Monday.
Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.
Here's how you can register for Covid-19 vaccine on Co-WIN 2.0:
When will the registration open?
Registration will open at 9 am on March 1 at www.cowin.gov.in, according to an official release.
Who are eligible to register?
All citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 60 or more as on January 1, 2022 are eligible to register, in addition to all such citizens that are aged, or will attain the age of 45 to 59 years as on January 1, 2022, and have any of the specified 20 comorbidities.
Appointments:
"There will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any point of time for each dose. Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be closed at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened," the Union health ministry said.
For example, for March 1 the slots will be open from 9 am till 3 pm and the appointments can be booked anytime before that, subject to availability.
However, on March 1, an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available. A slot for the second dose will also be booked at the same COVID Vaccination Centre on 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st dose. If a beneficiary cancels a first dose appointment, then appointment of both doses will be cancelled, the ministry said.
On-site registration and Co-WIN 2.0:
According to the ministry, there will be a facility of on-site registration so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and inoculated.
The eligible persons will be able to register at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step-by-step process. With one mobile number, a person can register as many as four beneficiaries.
However, all those registered on one mobile number will have nothing in common except the mobile number, the ministry said.
Documents:
The photo ID card number for each such beneficiary must be different. Either of the following photo identity documents can be used by citizens for availing of online registration -- Aadhaar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), passport, driving license, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card or Pension Document with photograph.
A user guide for the citizen registration and appointment for vaccination has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health and National Health Authority (NHA).
How to register on Co-Win:
Step 1: Citizens cam register by logging in on: www.cowin.gov.in
Step 2: Enter valid mobile number and then click on "Get OTP" button.
Step 3: Once you receive OTP, enter it and click on verify button.
Step 4: Once the OTP is validated, the "Registration of Vaccination" page opens.
Step 5: Enter details required on the "Registration of Vaccination" page.
Step 6: Once registration is completed, the system will show the "Account Details".
Step 7: After completing registration one can schedule appointments for vaccination.
(With inputs from PTI)
