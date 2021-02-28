COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Government extends lockdown with already permitted activities up to March 31

The Maharashtra government, on Sunday, issued a notification to extend the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines under MissionBeginAgain for surveillance, containment and control up to March 31 on the lines of the central government guidelines. Interestingly, Sanjay Kumar, in his capacity as the chief secretary, has been silent on the imposition of a fresh lockdown. Kumar retired on Sunday and handed over the chief secretary’s charge to Sitaram Kunte.

As per the guidelines, use of face masks and maintaining social distance will be mandatory. The spitting and consumption of liquor, paan and tobacco in public places are prohibited. The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued. But there has been a ban on rallies. The government’s decision comes on a day when 8,293 new COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths were reported in the state.

Marriage-related gatherings with the number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/last rites-related gatherings with the number of persons not exceeding 20 will continue to be allowed. Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted .

The government staff in Group C and Group D categories are allowed to attend office with 100% strength in the entire state. Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and drama theatres will be allowed to open with 50% of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones only. Moreover, monthly and annual general meetings of the local bodies will be allowed. Yatras/jatras (fairs) will be prohibited till further orders.

All international passengers arriving in the state, irrespective of carrying the latest RT-PCR negative test report, may be allowed with home quarantine for 14 days. The airport operator will permit home quarantine for passengers after thermal screening.