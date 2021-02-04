COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai: BMC to reserve 20,000 vaccine doses for beneficiaries who took first shot

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is now planning to reserve over 20,000 vaccine doses for the beneficiaries who have taken the first dose since the vaccination drive started in the city.

So far 58,590 of the targeted 79,344 healthcare have been vaccinated in the last 12 sessions of the drive. Officials said from today they have started to vaccinate frontline workers (FLWs) along with HCWs so there is a possibility dosage may fall short.

Earlier, immunisation was supposed to be held in a phase-wise manner, starting with health workers, followed by front line workers like police, municipal staff, defence personnel, state transport drivers, and revenue officials in the second phase. But last week the central government directed all the states to start vaccinating FLWs along with the HCWs.