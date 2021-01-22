'Dhanyawaad, Bharat!': Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi after India sends out 2 million doses of Covishield vaccines

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro on Friday (January 22) reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him after India dispatched around 2 million doses of 'Covishield' COVID-19 vaccines for the South American nation.
In a tweet to express his gratitude, Bolsonaro said that Brazil feels honoured to be India's partner in overcoming a "global obstacle". He also included a heartwarming graffic, a pictorial representation of the India-Brazil ties -- complete with the "Obrigado, India! (Thank you, India!)" greeting.
"Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद" Bolsonaro wrote in his tweet.
India dispatched two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil on Friday.
Brazilian Ambassador Andre Aranha Correa do Lago had also thanked the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the vaccines and the "professionalism demonstrated" during the transportation.
"Thank you Serum Institute of India for the amazing professionalism demonstrated while shipping this batch of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines to Brazil and immense appreciation for and thanks to the Government of India for their support," said Andre Aranha Correa do Lago.
This shipment is expected to arrive in Brazil at 5:10 pm (UTC-3) on January 22, said Brazil in India.
Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy in New Delhi, had made arrangements with India and SII for the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines, following up on a letter from President Jair Bolsonaro to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated January 8.
Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo, had also expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for placing Brazil on the priority list of vaccine dispatch, which made the South American nation one of the first two vaccines to receive vaccines from India.
An official statement from Brazil's Health Ministry said that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine will be distributed to the Brazilian states within five days after the approval of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).
"Immunization all over the country will be carried out simultaneously and free of charge," it added.
Speaking on the India-Brazil relations, the Ministry said, "The successful acquisition of doses from the British parent company and the Indian vaccine producer demonstrates the excellent state of Brazil-United Kingdom and Brazil-India relations and the strength of the strategic relationships we have with both countries."
(With inputs from agencies)
