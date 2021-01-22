'Dhanyawaad, Bharat!': Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi after India sends out 2 million doses of Covishield vaccines

India dispatched two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil on Friday.

Brazilian Ambassador Andre Aranha Correa do Lago had also thanked the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the vaccines and the "professionalism demonstrated" during the transportation.

"Thank you Serum Institute of India for the amazing professionalism demonstrated while shipping this batch of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines to Brazil and immense appreciation for and thanks to the Government of India for their support," said Andre Aranha Correa do Lago.

This shipment is expected to arrive in Brazil at 5:10 pm (UTC-3) on January 22, said Brazil in India.

Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy in New Delhi, had made arrangements with India and SII for the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines, following up on a letter from President Jair Bolsonaro to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated January 8.

Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo, had also expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for placing Brazil on the priority list of vaccine dispatch, which made the South American nation one of the first two vaccines to receive vaccines from India.