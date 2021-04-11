COVID-19 vaccination drive: Maharashtra crosses 1 crore mark

Even as the state struggled with the insufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Maharashtra has crossed the 1 crore mark in the nationwide vaccination drive.

Maharashtra has also topped the cumulative vaccination tally in India.

As per the data, Maharashtra has inoculated 1,00,38,421 people from January 16 till April 11. On April 10, the state gave jabs to 2,82,944 people through 2,849 centres.

Meanwhile, asserting that the 'Tika Utsav', a vaccination drive between April 11 and 14, marks the beginning of the second big war on COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on tackling the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene.

In a statement, he urged people to keep four things in mind, including "each one, vaccinate one", "each one, treat one" and "each one, save one".

Elderly people or those who may not be much educated should be helped in getting the vaccine, he said, and also asked people to help those COVID-19 patients in getting treatment who may lack resources or information.

By wearing masks, people can save themselves and others, Modi added.

He also asked families and members of the society to take lead in setting up micro containment zones in case of anyone getting the infectious disease, saying this is an important way to fight the disease in a densely populated country like India.

(with inputs from PTI)