Mumbai: Latest news updates

Mumbai: City records over 9,000 new Covid cases, 50 deaths
Mumbai city continues to show an upward trend in the daily number of cases being reported among other districts in the state. The financial capital on Saturday recorded 9,327 new Covid-19 cases, whereas 50 patients died during the same period. With the new cases, the cumulative caseload of the country's financial capital mounted to 5,10,225, while the fatality toll reached 11,959 on Saturday.
COVID-19 in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray bats for lockdown, final decision likely today
In the wake of galloping COVID 19 cases and the constraints on health infrastructure, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday made a strong case for a total lockdown for at least 8 days and thereafter all the activities can be opened up slowly. On the other hand, the state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Public Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas and Medical Director Dr Tatyarao Lahane strongly advocated a lockdown for 14 days in a serious bid to break the virus chain. ‘’The number of patients is increasing so fast that if we do not decide on a lockdown today, a situation like a lockdown will automatically arise tomorrow,’’ said Thackeray.
(With inputs from agencies)
