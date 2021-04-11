Mumbai: Latest news updates

In the wake of galloping COVID 19 cases and the constraints on health infrastructure, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday made a strong case for a total lockdown for at least 8 days and thereafter all the activities can be opened up slowly. On the other hand, the state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Public Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas and Medical Director Dr Tatyarao Lahane strongly advocated a lockdown for 14 days in a serious bid to break the virus chain. ‘’The number of patients is increasing so fast that if we do not decide on a lockdown today, a situation like a lockdown will automatically arise tomorrow,’’ said Thackeray.