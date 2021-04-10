Madhya Pradesh: 9-Day lockdown in Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur & in some districts

Bhopal: The government has placed 11 districts under complete lockdown till April 19, as the number of corona patients has spiralled.

Apart from that, the lockdown has been extended in Indore, Ujjain, Rau, Mhow and Shajapur to April 19.

Barwani, Vidisha and Rajgarh districts are under complete lockdown till April 19.

Jabalpur city, Balaghat, Seoni and Narsinghpur will be under lockdown from the evening of April 12 to the morning of April 22.

Four districts - Chhindwara, Betul, Khargon and Ratlam - have already been placed under lockdown.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the decision after holding discussions with the crisis management committees on Saturday.

Chouhan is going to hold a meeting with the crisis management committee on Sunday for taking a decision on the state capital.

At present, only Kolar area in Bhopal is under complete lockdown for nine days.

At the meeting, Chouhan got suggestions from the crisis management committees and said that whatever the decisions they would take in districts would be accepted.

The Chief Minister made it clear that there would not be any centralised decisions.

It was also decided that corona care centre would be set up in every district.

A sum of Rs 2 crore is being allotted to the collectors of each district to deal with the corona crisis. For that, Chouhan has approved Rs 104 crore.