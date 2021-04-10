COVID-19 in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray bats for lockdown, final decision awaited

In the wake of galloping COVID 19 cases and the constraints on health infrastructure, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday made a strong case for a total lockdown for at least 8 days and thereafter all the activities can be opened up slowly. On the other hand, the state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Public Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas and Medical Director Dr Tatyarao Lahane strongly advocated a lockdown for 14 days in a serious bid to break the virus chain. ‘’The number of patients is increasing so fast that if we do not decide on a lockdown today, a situation like a lockdown will automatically arise tomorrow,’’ said Thackeray.

The health department has pointed out that the number of COVID 19 active cases will reach around 11 lakh by the end of April from the present 536682 cases. However, with the present rate of positivity and spike, the state will need 50,000 Oxygen beds in the days to come.

Interestingly, the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners including Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress and the BJP leaders, who were present at the online meeting chaired by Thackeray, by and large supported the lockdown but with a rider that the government should not announce it randomly but after making some financial position especially for the working class and poor families.