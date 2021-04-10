COVID-19 in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray says lockdown only option; decision tomorrow at taskforce meeting

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of the Opposition and his cabinet colleagues via video conferencing, over the COVID-19 situation in the state.

During the meeting Thackeray expressed the need to implement a lockdown to fight the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the state. He said that one COVID-19 patient is infecting 25 others. "Lockdown seems to be the only option to break the virus chain," he said.

The CM added that if the cycle of the virus is to be stopped, strict restrictions must be imposed, albeit for a while. Thackeray said that a decision on lockdown will be taken after the task force meeting is held on Sunday. The CM added that he is in favour of complete lockdown for at least 8 days.