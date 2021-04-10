COVID-19 in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray says lockdown only option; decision tomorrow at taskforce meeting

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of the Opposition and his cabinet colleagues via video conferencing, over the COVID-19 situation in the state.
During the meeting Thackeray expressed the need to implement a lockdown to fight the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the state. He said that one COVID-19 patient is infecting 25 others. "Lockdown seems to be the only option to break the virus chain," he said.
The CM added that if the cycle of the virus is to be stopped, strict restrictions must be imposed, albeit for a while. Thackeray said that a decision on lockdown will be taken after the task force meeting is held on Sunday. The CM added that he is in favour of complete lockdown for at least 8 days.
"We have to prioritize saving lives first. If this is a health emergency, then the priority is the health and well-being of the citizens," he said.
Thackeray also said that suggestions by Fadnavis and other leaders during the meeting will be taken seriously.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh said, "Govt is trying to avoid lockdown hence stringent measures were enforced incl weekend lockdown. But it seems to have no effect on new COVID-19 cases. All party representatives held a meeting today, to discuss all possibilities to contain the pandemic."
He added, "With rising #COVID19 cases despite the strict protocols, healthcare system is likely to face more pressure in the coming days. Chief Minister will hold a meeting with task force tomorrow, after which, a further decision will be taken."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)