Mumbai reports 9,327 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths on April 10

Mumbai reported 50 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,959

Mumbai on Saturday reported a surge in COVID-19 cases with 9,327 fresh cases.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 50 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,959. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,00,898 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 91,108 active patients. On Saturday, 8,474 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,06,087. The city's recovery rate is now at 79%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 34 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Saturday tested 48,749 people.

