By FPJ Web Desk

Weekend lockdown begins in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad - What's allowed, what's not
As the COVID-19 cases in the city continued to rise, the Pune district administration in March imposed restrictions in the city. Later even the state government imposed cubs including weekend lockdown.

A weekend lockdown, aimed at curbing the coronavirus cases, started in the Pune district of Maharashtra at 6 pm on Friday.

It will continue till 7 am on Monday.

The district administration issued an order to that effect on Friday.

What's allowed, what's not:

  • Essential services have been exempted from the weekend lockdown.

  • Barring medical shops and milk centres, all other shops and commercial establishments will remain shut.

  • Home delivery of food through online portals has been allowed.

  • But people cannot go to hotels, restaurants and eateries to collect food parcels, the order said.

  • Students are allowed to appear for examinations with a parent and they have to carry their admit card.

  • Domestic help, drivers, cooks and nurses are allowed to travel between 7 am and 10 pm.

  • Construction activity will be allowed, where labourers have accommodation facility.

  • App-based cab services have been allowed only for essential reasons.

  • Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave urged the people not to venture out and remain indoors and added that checkpoints have been set up in the city.

  • The Maharashtra government had on Sunday announced a slew of restrictions, including a weekend lockdown, in the state.

  • The statewide weekend lockdown began at 8 pm on Friday and will end at 7 am on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

