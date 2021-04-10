Mumbai

Closed shops and empty streets - With COVID-19 weekend lockdown underway, Mumbai bears a deserted look

PIB

As the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai continued to rise, the authorities announced fresh restrictions earlier this week.

As per the new guidelines, Maharashtra will have a weekend lockdown from 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - with no movement except essential services.

As the weekend lockdown sets in the state, the hustle and bustle of Mumbai disappeared. Several roads and railway stations looked deserted in the city.

Sion Pavel road and Mumbai Pune Expressway
Vashi
Mumbai on Friday reported a surge in COVID-19 cases with 9,200 fresh cases.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 35 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,909. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,00,898 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 90,333 active patients. On Friday, 5,099 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,97,613. The city's recovery rate is now at 79%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 34 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Friday tested 55,741 people.

