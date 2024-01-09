COVID-19 Update: Mumbai Reports 22 New Cases Of JN.1 Variant; Maharashtra's Total Increases To 250 | File

Mumbai reported 22 new cases of the JN.1 variant, which is the sub-type of the Omicron variant, on January 8. The total number of JN.1 variant has increased to 250 in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours from 139, which was until January 7.

“We had samples for whole genome sequencing, of which 22 samples tested positive for JN.1 variant. However, two samples are out of Mumbai and one sample is a duplicate. There were 19 patients with mild symptoms, while two patients had comorbidities. All these cases were diagnosed at private laboratories in December last year, and all of them recovered and are stable now,” said Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner (health), BMC.

Pune has most cases

As per the data, Pune has the most number of cases with 150 JN.1 variant being recorded, followed by Nagpur, 30, Solapur, 9, seven each at Thane, Sangli, four in Jalgaon, three each in Beed, Ahmednagar, two in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, Nanded, Nashik, Dharasiv and one each at Akola, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara and Yavatmal.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 61 new covid cases on January 8, of which 23 are from Mumbai. Moreover, the number of active cases has also increased to 882 across Maharashtra.

No significant rise in hospital admissions

Senior health officials from the state health department said the recent uptick in covid and JN.1 variant cases with milder symptoms is noted, and the current data showing no significant rise in hospital admissions.

“Following the isolate-test-treat, protocol and practicing Covid-19 appropriate behaviour are crucial steps in combating the infection. Timely isolation for those testing positive is emphasised, and recognising that symptoms typically last four to five days aids in managing the situation effectively,” he said.

"JN.1 is mild and the death rate is less"

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, the head of BJ Medical College’s microbiology department and a member of the state task force, said that the new variant is already in circulation and has been documented after genome sequencing.

He said, “World studies are showing that JN.1 is mild and the death rate is less. However, it is highly transmissible. The recent New Year celebration in the absence of Covid appropriate behaviour has contributed to the transmission of infection and a rise in the number of cases,” he said.