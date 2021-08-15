COVID-19: Thane records 233 new cases, 4 more deaths

With the addition of 233 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,48,100, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of four more people, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,179, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,958, while the death toll is 3,248, another official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 5,787 new coronavirus positive cases and 134 fatalities, including the highest 45 in the Kolhapur region, taking the tally of infections to 63,87,863 and the toll to 1,34,909, a health department official said.

The state witnessed a marginal decrease in the COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Friday when 6,686 infections and 158 fatalities were added.

A total of 5,352 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24-hours, taking the cumulative tally of recoveries in Maharashtra to 61,86,223, leaving the state with 63,262 active cases. The case recovery rate now stands at 96.84 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent.

Nandurbar and Bhandara districts didn't have a single active COVID-19 patient.

Notably, Dhule, Akola, Yavatmal, and Gondia districts, along with Jalgaon, Dhule, Parbhani, and Chandrapur municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 case during the day, according to the official.

At 785, the Ahmednagar district reported the highest number of new infections in the state during the day, followed by Satara with 744 cases.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 2,481 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 1,238 in the Kolhapur region. Nashik region added 980 infections, Mumbai region 733, Latur region 259, Aurangabad region 38, Nagpur region 31 and Akola region 27, the official said.

According to the official, among the 134 fatalities from eight regions, the highest 45 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported from the Kolhapur region, followed by 44 fatalities from the Pune region.

The Aurangabad region did not report any fresh death. Nashik region reported 20 fatalities, Mumbai region 15, Latur region seven, Akola region two and Nagpur region one fatality, the official said.

Mumbai city saw 265 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths. Pune city added 285 cases, but no fresh fatality.

Pune district has the highest number of 14,738 active cases and also the maximum number of recoveries at 10,69,481 in Maharashtra, he said.

With 2,14,215 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 5,07,59,767, the official said.

A total of 3,73,812 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra and 2,512 in institutional quarantine, the official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 63,87,863, new cases 5,787, total deaths 1,34,909, fresh deaths 137, total recoveries 61,86,223, active cases 63,262, new tests conducted 2,14,215.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 10:58 AM IST