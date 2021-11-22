COVID-19: Thane district sees 98 new cases, no fatality

With the addition of 98 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,68,454, an official said on Monday. These cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 11,572 as no fresh fatality was reported in the district. The mortality rate in the Thane district now stands at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,453 while the overall death toll is 3,292, an official from Palghar said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 845 fresh coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities, while the active case count dropped below 10,000, the health department said.

With this, the state's infection tally rose to 66,29,875 and the death toll to 1,40,739, it said.

A total of 730 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,75,682, leaving the state with 9,799 active cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.67 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,46,87,403, of which 93,193 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

Mumbai city reported the highest 212 new infections in the day, followed by Pune city which added 101 cases.

Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 358 cases, Pune region 250 and Nashik region 162 cases.

Aurangabad region added 24 cases, Latur 19, Kolhapur 15, Nagpur 10 and Akola seven cases.

Mumbai region reported seven fatalities, followed by five in Pune region, two in Nashik region and Latur regions each. Nagpur, Akola and Aurangabad did not report any COVID-19 fatality in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,29,875, new cases 845, death toll 1,40,739, recoveries 64,75,682, active cases 9,799, total tests 6,46,87,403.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:09 AM IST