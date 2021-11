India reported 8,488 new cases (lowest in 538 days), 12,510 recoveries & 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Active cases stand at 1,18,443 - lowest in 534 days (account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.34% - lowest since March 2020)

More to follow

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 09:38 AM IST