COVID-19 spike in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar cancels all public events

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he has cancelled all his scheduled public engagements in view of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases, raising the state's infection tally to 21,00,884.

The state also reported 35 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the toll to 51,788, as per official data.