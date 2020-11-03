COVID-19 shocker: Probe report on decomposed body found at TB hospital loo delayed

Over a fortnight after a decomposed body of a 27-year-old Tuberculosis patient, who tested COVID-19 positive, was found in the toilet of the Sewri TB Hospital, the Mumbai civic body is yet to get the report on the probe ordered in the incident. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appointed probe committee was supposed to submit its report by Tuesday last week.

The civic body on October 25 had set up a seven-member committee to probe the shocking incident of recovering decomposed corpse of a 27-year-old patient from the toilet of the TB Hospital 14 days after he went missing.

According to officials, the body was in such a decomposed condition that it had become impossible to even identify the gender of the patient. After scanning their records, authorities found that Suryabhan Yadav, had gone missing from a ward of the hospital on October 4. “We had filed a missing report complaint. We have had incidents wherein TB patients go missing from the hospital premises,” said Superintendent Dr Lalitkumar Anande.

Yadav was admitted to the Sewri hospital on September 30, after he tested positive for COVID-19 and had been referred by a doctor in Goregaon. The hospital has 11 pandemic patients. Yadav was in the male ward on the first floor. The staff, in their statement to the seven-member panel on Sunday, said they suspected that on October 4, Yadav might have gone to the toilet and collapsed there due to breathlessness.

However, the hospital management said no patient or staff had complained of any foul smell until October 18, when a ward boy realised one of the three locked cubicles was stinking. He climbed into the next cubicle and peeked over, only to find a body lying on the toilet floor. The hospital then informed the police and sent the body to KEM Hospital Parel, for a post-mortem.