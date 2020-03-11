Coronavirus update: Maharashtra cabinet to deliberate, declare outcome soon on IPL matches

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet is expected to take a decision on Wednesday or Thursday on the postponement of matches under the 13th edition of the IPL. This is following the spurt in the Corona virus cases and two Pune residents who were detected positive. Out of the 60 IPL matches, eight matches are lined up including the opening match on March 29 and a final on May 24 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope said,’’ Discussion at various levels is underway on whether the IPL matches can be postponed. There is always a danger of spread of contagious disease especially when people gather in large number. Such events can take place later.’’ He clarified that the cabinet is empowered to take decisions in this regard.

About 245 people were admitted to isolation wards in hospitals in Maharashtra since January for a possible exposure to the virus and 229 of them tested negative for the infection. As many as 96,493 passengers from 793 flight have been screened at Mumbai and Pune international airports. The screening has also been launched at the Nagpur airport.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly speaking to a television network said that the IPL will be held as per schedule. He also assured everybody associated with the cash-rich league that the board will be taking all necessary precautions before and during the tournament.