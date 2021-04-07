COVID-19 scare in Panvel: More than 460 buildings floor sealed under PMC, few declared as mini containment zone

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has either sealed floor or declared mini containment zone of around 461 buildings in its jurisdiction. Buildings having 3 or more number of positive cases of COVID 19 has been declared as mini containment zones and residents of the building can come only for essential services.

While Kharghar node has a maximum of 225 buildings’ floor sealed, Panvel node has a maximum of four buildings have declared as mini containment zones. A building where 3 or more cases of COVID 19 are found, the building is declared as a mini containment zone. Similarly, Kamothe has 83 buildings’ floor sealed of which two buildings are declared as mini containment zones.

The civic body directed the office bearers of those buildings which have been declared as mini containment zone do not allow anyone from outside to enter and residents can go outside only for essential services.

“Residents should use the stairs instead of a lift and do not touch the railing of the stares. The main gate of the society should be disinfected regularly and e-commerce delivery boy should leave the consignment at society office,” said a senior civic official from PMC.