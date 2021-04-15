COVID-19: Now laboratories to send RT-PCR test results on WhatsApp within 24 hours

Mumbai: Now certified laboratories will have to send RT-PCR test results on WhatsApp within 24 hours. This major change comes after a Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court directed laboratories, certified to conduct RT-PCR tests, to first send the reports to COVID-19 positive patients on their WhatsApp account and then forward it to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to upload on its portal within 24 hours.

A division bench of Justices Zaka Haq and Amit Borkar, who were hearing a civil application which highlighted that there was a delay in patients getting COVID-19 positive results, said that laboratories that fail to abide by this order, would face strict action.

The bench was informed that patients face difficulties in getting RT-PCR test reports. This delay was because the laboratories were not giving the reports unless the reports are uploaded on the ICMR portal and sometimes the server is slow, which results in delay in uploading of the reports, the bench was informed.