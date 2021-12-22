COVID-19: No new Omicron case reported in Maharashtra on December 22

Today, on December 22, no cases of Omicron variant have been reported in Maharashtra. According to a bulletin released by the state health department, currently there are a total of 65 patients infected with Omicron variant.

Out of the total cases reported in the state, 35 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since

1st November is underway. Through airport and field surveillance, 632 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. Results of 121 are awaited so far.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11 new infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 65, the health department said here.

"As reported by the National Institute of Virology, 11 more patients have been found to be infected by Omicron," it said in a release.

Eight cases came to light following screening at the Mumbai airport while one case each was found at Pimpri-Chinchwad, Osmanabad and Navi Mumbai, the release added.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 08:36 PM IST