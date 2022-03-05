COVID-19: Nagpur records 454 fresh cases of Omicron variant

454 patients with Omicron infection were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, March 5. All these patients have been reported by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, and all these cases were reported from Nagpur.

Till date, a total of 5665 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Out of these, 4733 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Until now 9582 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 9398 patients have been received. 184 results are awaited.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 535 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 4,038. Besides, 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,737.

963 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,16,674. The recovery rate in the state is 98.07%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 27,025 people are in home quarantine and 589 people are in institutional quarantine

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 07:03 PM IST