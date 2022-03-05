Maharashtra logs 535 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths, 963 recoveries on March 5; 454 fresh cases of Omicron variant reported

Maharashtra on Saturday, March 5, recorded 535 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 4,038. Besides, 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,737.

963 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,16,674. The recovery rate in the state is 98.07%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 27,025 people are in home quarantine and 589 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 110 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 78 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 238 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 21 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 19 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 21 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 28 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 20 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 454 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. All these patients have been reported by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. Till date, a total of 5665 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 4733 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test. Until now 9582 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 9398 patients have been received. 184 results are awaited.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 06:57 PM IST