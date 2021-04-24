COVID-19: Mumbai's first loading center for Oxygen Express trains constructed between Jogeshwari, Ram Mandir stations

Mumbai gets its first loading center for Oxygen Express trains that have been constructed between Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir stations. The Western Railway (WR) has set up ramps as well for loading and unloading liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tankers.

On Saturday India's first Oxygen Express train reached Nashik, where tankers were unloaded.

Earlier this week, the WR authorities began work for setting up ramp, temporary pedestal and other paraphernalia for laying the groundwork for the Oxygen Express. “We identified this location that is on the east side near Jogeshwari station. There is an open space here which allowed us to create this ramp,” said an official from WR.

This is the same location where plans are underway for creating Jogeshwari Terminus for suburban and long distance trains. This ramp was available for unloading cement gunny bags to the warehouse there. “Trial of loaded trucks of cement was carried out for 24 tonne and 34 tonne load,” said Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, Western Railway.

The ramp required strengthening for the take weight of tankers which was done and now can bear upto 31 tonne. Sources said that an additional RCC wall of 700mm has also been constructed to support the ramp besides strengthening of side walls and surfacing. The wall is designed in such a way that end flap of wagon will rest on wall thus avoiding unsupported length between ramp and wagon.