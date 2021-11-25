COVID-19: Mumbaikars continue to roam around without facemask; fine of Rs 78 crore collected between April 2020 and November 2021

With Europe reeling under a new Covid wave, doctors in the state have advised the Mumbaikars to continue wearing a face mask well into 2022. Despite this on average 220 people are caught roaming in public places without face masks daily.

According to an action taken report (ATR) shared by the civic body on Thursday, a total of 5269 people were caught without facemask across all 24 civic administrative wards by BMC clean up marshals, and a fine amount of Rs 10,53,800 was collected from them on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

According to the civic body, a fine of Rs 78,55,70,600 was collected between April 2020 and November 24, 2021 (603 days) from a total of 39,08,347 offenders. This amount is inclusive of the fines collected by the Mumbai Police and the Railways as well till November 24.

As per the BMC data from April 20, 2020, to November 24, 2021, the highest number of 3,06, 548 people were caught without face masks in Mumbai's K-West ward which comprises Juhu, Andheri (West), Versova, followed by 1,68,060 violators caught in K (east) ward (Andheri East, Jogeshwari, Vile parle). Whereas the lowest number of violators 40,977 were caught in the M-East ward, which comprises Deonar, Anushakti Nagar, Shivaji Nagar.

Meanwhile, Zone 4 comprises of K/west ward (Juhu, Andheri (West), Versova). P/north (Malad) and P/south (Goregaon, Bimbisar Nagar, Chincholi bunder and Rammadir) has the highest number of violators (5.91 lakh) among all seven zones and collected a cumulative fine amount of Rs 11. 87 crores. Second on the list is Zone 2 that comprises of F /north ward (Matunga, Sion), F/south ward, G north (Dharavi, Mahim, Dadar), G/ south ward (Prabhadevi, Worli, Lower Parel) with 5.30 lakh violators. The civic body collected.

Whereas Zone 6 comprises of 'N' ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli west), 'S 'ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Powai) and T ward (Mulund, Nahur) has the lowest number of violators (34.59 lakh). The BMC has so far collected Rs 6.92 crore from zone 6.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 07:31 PM IST