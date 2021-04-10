COVID-19: Mumbai wears a deserted look as weekend lockdown begins

The weekend lockdown across on Saturday brought back memories of the lockdown that was in-place exactly a year ago. The roads, railway stations and market places wore a deserted look. The auto rickshaws, taxis, aggregator cabs and private vehicles were all parked and there were very few people on the road, who were being questioned by police at different checkpoints. The railway stations were also empty. The Central and Western Railways saw just around 8 lakh commuters -- mainly people on essential duties. The BEST operated 1279 of their own fleet, 1097 of wet-lease and 642 ST buses by Saturday evening.

The Mumbai Police patrolled all the checkpoints along with the traffic police, wherein each vehicle passing past the lockdown timings were stopped and checked. Bikers and motorists, who were out aimlessly were reprimanded.

There was heavy deployment of police on the beaches and promenades to ensure that citizens complied with the rules of weekend lockdown and stayed indoors. Only those who had an emergency stepped out. The unions of different auto rickshaws, taxis and aggregator cabs said that 90 per cent of them were off-roads. “A majority of our cab drivers are heading back to their villages. The permit owners who have grown old, are sitting home,” said A L Quadros, senior taxi union leader. The south and central Mumbai portrayed an eerie look with deserted roads and footpaths.