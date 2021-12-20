COVID-19: Mumbai reports zero deaths, fifth such day this year; 204 new cases registered

Mumbai reported zero deaths for the fourth time due to coronavirus on Monday, December 20. The city first recorded no deaths on October 17 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

City recorded 204 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 7,67,331.

224 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, December 20, taking the recovery count to 7,46,328. Now, there are 2061 active cases in the city.

On Monday, 30,672 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 132,08,730 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2095 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 17 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 07:44 PM IST