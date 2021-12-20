COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 12.77 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 18 has vaccinated 94,175 in 4,327 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 19, Maharashtra has inoculated 12,77,81,107 people.

As per the state government data, 4,47,70,576 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,48,01,802 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,519 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,65,608 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,357 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,47,304 got their second dose.

#Covid_19 vaccination on December 19 in Maharashtra

94175 in 4327 sessions

Cumulative 127781107

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 902 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 66,49,596, while nine deaths put the toll at 1,41,349, an official said.

The discharge of 767 people from hospitals during the day took the recovery count to 64,97,500, leaving the state with 7,068 active cases, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.71 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 2.12 per cent, he added.

With 1,13,735 samples being examined during the day, the overall test count in Maharashtra went up to 6,76,84,674.

A state health department release said that Mumbai city reported 321 new cases and two deaths, taking the metropolis' tally to 7,67,050 and toll to 16,365.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 532 cases, it said.

Nashik division reported 79 cases, Pune division 249 cases, including 82 in Pune city, Kolhapur division 14 cases, Aurangabad division 13 cases, Latur division eight cases, Akola division two and Nagpur division five cases, it added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures: Positive 66,49,596, death toll 1,41,349, recoveries 64,97,500, total tests 6,76,84,674, tests today 1,13,735, active cases 7,068.

