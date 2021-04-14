Mumbai

Updated on

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 9,925 new cases, 54 succumb on April 14

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai reported 54 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,140

Mumbai on Wednesday reported a dip in COVID-19 cases with 9,925 fresh cases. Since the last few days, cases were reported between 9k to 10k on a daily basis.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 54 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,140. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,44,942 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 1,08,090 active patients. On Wednesday, 9,723 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,44,214. The city's recovery rate is now at 81%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 40 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Wednesday tested 56,266 people.

