COVID-19: Mumbai reports 8,479 cases, 53 deaths on April 18

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai reported 53 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,347

(Photo by AFP)

Mumbai on Friday reported 8,479 fresh COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 53 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,347. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,79,311 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 87,698 active patients. On Sunday, 8,078 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,78,039. The city's recovery rate is now at 82%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 45 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Sunday tested 46,971 people.

