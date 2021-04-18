COVID-19: Mumbai reports 8,479 cases, 53 deaths on April 18

Mumbai on Friday reported 8,479 fresh COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 53 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,347. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,79,311 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 87,698 active patients. On Sunday, 8,078 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,78,039. The city's recovery rate is now at 82%.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 45 days.
While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Sunday tested 46,971 people.
