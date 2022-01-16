COVID-19: Mumbai reports 7,895 new cases, 11 deaths

Mumbai has reported 7,895 new cases and 11 deaths.

Check the other numbers here:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 7895

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 21025

Total Recovered Pts. - 9,20,387

Overall Recovery Rate - 92%

Total Active Pts. - 60371

Doubling Rate - 48

Days Growth Rate (9 Jan - 15 Jan)- 1.40%

Deaths - 11

#CoronavirusUpdates

16th January, 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 7895

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 21025



Total Recovered Pts. - 9,20,387



Overall Recovery Rate - 92%



Total Active Pts. - 60371



Doubling Rate - 48 Days



Growth Rate (9 Jan - 15 Jan)- 1.40%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 16, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:22 PM IST