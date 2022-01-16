COVID-19: Mumbai reports 7,895 new cases, 11 deaths

Mumbai has reported 7,895 new cases and 11 deaths.
Check the other numbers here:
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 7895
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 21025
Total Recovered Pts. - 9,20,387
Overall Recovery Rate - 92%
Total Active Pts. - 60371
Doubling Rate - 48
Days Growth Rate (9 Jan - 15 Jan)- 1.40%
Deaths - 11
16th January, 6:00pm
