Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 7,895 new cases, 11 deaths

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 7,895 new cases, 11 deaths | PTI/Kunal Patil

Mumbai has reported 7,895 new cases and 11 deaths.

Check the other numbers here:

  • Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 7895

  • Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 21025

  • Total Recovered Pts. - 9,20,387

  • Overall Recovery Rate - 92%

  • Total Active Pts. - 60371

  • Doubling Rate - 48

  • Days Growth Rate (9 Jan - 15 Jan)- 1.40%

  • Deaths - 11

